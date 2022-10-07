Video: Pigs roaming free, creating havoc a few weeks in Burlington County at last captured

Pigs running wild and wreaking havoc in South Jersey and police say the animals have been causing mayhem and getting a lot of attention for a few weeks.

"He was driving down Kettlebrook in our development. He was trying to make a left on Halloway. He couldn’t make the left because there were eight wild pigs crossing the road," resident Lisa said.

That was a description of one sighting of the pack of swine which was spotted sauntering through a South Jersey development.

MORE HEADLINES:

Another resident got video of the pigs grazing on her front lawn and then they took off.

Mount Laurel police fielded multiple calls over the last couple of weeks regarding the animals and Friday was their last day on the lam.

"I got off the call, I looked over and there were four police officers and animal control was trying to capture the pigs," Donna Marino explained.

Another resident pulled out his phone and recorded as police, animal control and members of the Mount Laurel Animal Hospital tried to round them up, in a fenced yard.

"We got a call from the police and animal control saying we could use some help wrangling these guys up and transporting them," Dr. Robert Mankowski, with Mount Laurel Animal Hospital, said.

The pigs had their last run of freedom and are being cared for at the animal hospital, which takes in all kinds of strays.

No one knows where the porcine family came from.

"They could’ve gotten out of somebody’s farm closure and kind of routed around, foraging for food and been on the move," Dr. Mankowski explained.

By New Jersey law, there’s a seven-day hold for stray animals. The hospital will wait to see if a nearby farmer claims them. If not, they’ll be cared for at the hospital and put up for adoption.