Video: Police looking for suspect after 76-year-old man killed on daily walk in Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 3:23PM
Philadelphia
Video shows shooting that killed man, 76, while out on morning walk in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police have released new video of a shooting that killed 76-year-old Loi Nguyen while he was out on his daily morning walk Tuesday morning. Police are searching for a suspect who was wearing a red hoodie.

PHILADELPHIA - Police have released a new video showing the moment a suspect gunned down a 76-year-old man who was out on his morning walk Tuesday.

Loi Nguyen, 76, was found shot once in the head near his driveway in the alleyway behind L and Claridge streets just before 6 a.m. 

Police say surveillance video shows the Nguyen walking with his hands seemingly in his pockets when he is approached from behind by a suspect in a red hoodie and sneakers. The suspect can be seen running up behind Nguyen, and at some point shooting him.

The suspect then flees down the alley, leaving the Nguyen on the ground. He later succumbed to his injuries. 

Initially, police believed the elderly victim was the target of a robbery. They say video shows the shooting was completely unprovoked.

Man shot and killed on routine morning walk in Philadelphia, police say

Authorities say a man, identified by family members as 76-year-old Loi Nguyen, was shot in the head on his routine morning walk. Nguyen is remembered by neighbors for his friendliness.

Neighbors tell FOX 29 that Nguyen was known for his friendliness, and would greet them while taking his routine morning walks. 

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect, who they say is "armed and dangerous." Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-3334