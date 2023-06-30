Video: Police searching for suspect accused of vandalizing Philadelphia's American Revolution Museum

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect accused of vandalizing a local museum.

Officials say the act of vandalism occurred on June 29 around 3 a.m.

According to authorities, a man approached the American Revolution Museum on S 3rd Street in the city's Old City neighborhood and spray-painted graffiti on the "Washington Crossing the Delaware" display attached to the front wall of the building.

Police say the suspect was caught in the act by the museum's security guard, causing him to flee the building on the north side.

The suspect also broke glass panels attached to the entrance of the museum, authorities say.

Police say the suspect fled the museum in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip here.