Video: Suspect smashes through Philadelphia restaurant window, steals bike

Authorities are searching for a burglary suspect who was caught on camera smashing through a Philadelphia restaurant's glass door and stealing a bike.

Investigators say the smash and grab happened last Friday at a restaurant on the 3000 block of North Broad Street.

Video shared by police shows the hooded suspect using what appears to be a brick to shatter the restaurant's glass door, then climbing through the broken pane.

The suspect is seen in the kitchen of the restaurant holding two soda cans. He then briefly uses a cell phone and reemerges with what police say is an electric bike.

The video then advances to show the suspect putting the stolen bike through the smashed glass door pane and leaving the restaurant.

Authorities say the suspect appears to be a Black man in his 40s wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to call police immediately.