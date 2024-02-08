Girlfriend charged with murder after victim shot in the head during Norristown robbery

article

A man was shot and killed after being ambushed by three men last month, and now his girlfriend has been arrested for her alleged role in his death.

William Carter was getting money out of a car when the suspects ran out of an SUV at the corner of West Wood and Powell streets on January 20.

Surveillance video captured the moment Carter was robbed, then fatally shot in the head.

Prosecutors say the car belongs to his girlfriend Katherine Emel, who they say placed a GPS tracker in the trunk.

Emel told one of the suspects that Carter had just won $3,000, and provided his location, according to officials.

More video also showed Emel receiving $700 dollars during a meeting with Daquan Allen, one of three men arrested in connection to the deadly robbery.

Emel turned herself in on Wednesday. She, along with Allen, Damon Brantley and Jerry Butler, will now face murder and robbery charges.