Video: Suspect sought for July ambush shooting of gas station attendant in Southwest Philly

Police have released new video in the hopes of producing new leads for a robbery turned shooting that unfolded more than two months ago.

A 23-year-old gas station attendant became a shooting victim when police say a man ambushed him at the Conoco Gas Station at 5364 Lindbergh Boulevard on July 23.

Surveillance footage appears to show the suspect hiding behind a pump, before running towards the victim him with a gun.

The employee was shot in the foot after a brief struggle with the suspect, who then fled with cash stolen from the register.

Police are still looking for the suspect, described as being a man 25 to 30 years old armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.