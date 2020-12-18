Video: Suspect sought in deadly drive-by shooting in Fairhill
FAIRHILL - Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate a suspect and vehicle they say were involved in a deadly drive-by shooting earlier this month in Fairhill.
The shooting occurred on the corner of Indiana Avenue and Orkney Street on Thursday, Dec. 3 around 4 p.m.
Video from the incident shows a gunman leaning out the rear driver side window of a 2006 to 2012 Ford Fusion.
Police say the suspect can be seen firing multiple shots from a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine.
The suspect was wearing a mask, latex gloves, and a brightly colored hooded sweatshirt with a distinct pattern on the hood.
Advertisement
Investigators noted that the vehicle had dark tinted windows, a moon roof, Pennsylvania inspection stickers in the front window, and a New Jersey license plate.
Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police.
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
____
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter