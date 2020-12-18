Video: Suspect sought in deadly drive-by shooting in Fairhill

Philadelphia police are looking to identify and locate a suspect and vehicle they say were involved in a deadly drive-by shooting earlier this month in Fairhill.

The shooting occurred on the corner of Indiana Avenue and Orkney Street on Thursday, Dec. 3 around 4 p.m.

Video from the incident shows a gunman leaning out the rear driver side window of a 2006 to 2012 Ford Fusion.

Police say the suspect can be seen firing multiple shots from a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine.

The suspect was wearing a mask, latex gloves, and a brightly colored hooded sweatshirt with a distinct pattern on the hood.

Investigators noted that the vehicle had dark tinted windows, a moon roof, Pennsylvania inspection stickers in the front window, and a New Jersey license plate.

Anyone with information about the suspect or incident is asked to contact police.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

