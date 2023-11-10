Expand / Collapse search

Video: Suspect, victim both in same Philadelphia hookah bar before deadly double shooting

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:42AM
Video from Philadelphia hookah bar shows suspect before deadly double shooting: police

Police say the murder victim was spotted inside The Tab 2 Bar & Hookah Lounge prior to the shooting, along with the suspect.

PHILADELPHIA - A man was killed, and a woman was injured when a shooting erupted near a hookah bar last month, and Philadelphia police are still looking for the suspect.

Officers found blood and 14 shell casings when they responded to the 4100 block of Torresdale Avenue on October 4, but no victims.

An 18-year-old male and a 20-year-old female were taken to a local hospital by private vehicle, where the teen later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say the murder victim, along with the suspect, were spotted inside The Tab 2 Bar & Hookah Lounge in Philadelphia's Frankford section prior to the shooting.

Video released by police on Friday shows moments inside the bar, as well as the vehicle driven by the suspect.

The suspected vehicle is described as being a 2010-15 metallic gray Ford sedan, model SHO or SEL.

Police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.