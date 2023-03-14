Expand / Collapse search
Video: Suspects armed with ax try to chop open ATM in Eastwick convenience store robbery

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Video: Suspects try to chop open ATM with ax in Eastwick armed robbery

PHILADELPHIA - Two men were caught yielding an ax and a gun in an attempt to rob a convenience store in Philadelphia's Eastwick section last week.

Police say the suspects demanded money from an employee at the Maranatha Grocery Store on West Passyunk Avenue.

Video captured one suspect holding the employee at gunpoint as the other carried a wooden box with an ax inside.

With a few swings of the ax, the suspects attempted to break into an ATM.

They fled the scene without any stolen items or money, according to police.

Police are attempting to identify the suspects, and ask anyone with information to contact them.