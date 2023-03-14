Police warn unsuspecting women of 'distraction pick pockets' in Chester County

article

Imagine getting up to the register after a day of shopping only to find your wallet missing - a terrifying revelation police say is becoming more and more common in one Pennsylvania county.

"Distraction pick pocket" crimes are on the rise in Tredyffrin Township, a township in Chester County, according to the local police department.

As one suspect distracts an unsuspecting victim, other suspects steal wallets and possibly other items from their purses.

Police say innocent women have been the target of such crimes at the Paoli Acme and TJ Maxx in the Gateway Shopping Center.

In each case, the suspects used the victims' credit cards to make large purchases at nearby retail stores.

Four suspects have been caught on surveillance in connection to the TJ Maxx incident.

Police don't believe the cases are linked at this point in time, but are asking for help to identify the suspects.