Video: Violent fighting among girls leads to lockdown, suspensions at high school in West Philly

Caught on camera, violent fights break out at a school in West Philadelphia high school. Cellphone video was shared with FOX 29 by a person wishing to be anonymous. The video shows violent fighting among students, as staff struggle to stop them and the district said even parents were involved.

"Stop, stop, stop," screamed an adult in the hallway at Paul Robeson High School while trying to break up a fight between two girls. The video is purposely blurred because of the students involved.

The video shows one girl who has another by the hair, as they swing and punch, while bumping up against lockers. At one point, an adult, trying to break it up, is seen walking off, seemingly for help. What appears to be two male students then try to step in and separate the girls.

It happened inside the school located at 42nd and Market streets.

A spokesperson for the School District of Philadelphia shared with what the principal sent out to parents earlier Monday, saying just before noon, several students were involved in a group altercation.

School officials say several family members of the students came to the school and also became physically involved, forcing the school to call in Philadelphia Police and the Office of School Safety.

Officials say students were moved into classrooms and a lockdown lasted for about an hour.

Other videos show more chaos. At least one person emerged from a brawl with a blood-covered face and three adults inside a school office as one woman struggles to hold back one girl, while the other is pulling another girl away.

It is unclear what led to the fights. Philly police say students were suspended.