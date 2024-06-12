Vietnam vet finally fulfills dream with honorary diploma from Pennsylvania high school

A decorated local Vietnam veteran who sacrificed so much to serve his country was finally handed the honor he waited decades to receive - a high school diploma.

Robert Toporek dropped out of high school in 1965 to enlist in the Army, but not before passing his GED test.

He spent the next 50 years thinking he had a GED, but it turns out there was an error with his paperwork.

MORE HEADLINES:

It was all fixed thanks to Joseph Gate from Commonwealth Charter Academy, who helped bestow the vet with an honorary diploma.

"It only took me 59 years to get a high school diploma. I'm so excited," Toporek said.

He even got to walk across the stage in his cap and gown!

Add it to Toporek's list of honors for his service in Vietnam, including a Purple Heart, Bronze Star and the "Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry."