No kids under 5 allowed: New Jersey restaurant enforces age rule for dinner

Looking for a date night with no babies or toddlers in sight? Grab a reservation at this New Jersey restaurant.

Andaaz, an Indian fusion restaurant in Franklin Park, is limiting children's access to its establishment with an unconventional rule.

Children under the age of 5 are not allowed to enter after 4 p.m.

"At Andaaz Restaurant, we devote ourselves to presenting an unparalleled dining experience that epitomizes our unwavering commitment to upscale fine dining," the website states.

The restaurant says the ban is to help adults have a special night out, adding that the menu doesn't include food options for kids.

So, if you want your kids to tag along to this local restaurant, get there before 4!