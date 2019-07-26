Vigil held for 15-year-old girl shot to death in Atlantic City

A community gathered on Friday night to remember a 15-year-old girl who was taken too soon.

"Father, we pray today for Naimah that you will have a resting place for her that she will rest in peace,” said a woman. Prayers and tears shed for 15-year-old Naimah Bell, of Pleasantville, who was shot to death early Thursday morning.

“This was an innocent baby taken away from us, “said a community leader. Family and friends gathered for a vigil outside the home where the Atlantic City Prosecutor says Naimah was murdered just after 4 a.m. It happened at 102 South Massachusetts Avenue.

On Friday, candles sat at the base of a tree that held pictures of Naimah. Her family were too shaken up to talk but one of her friends spoke of the teen’s great sense of humor.

“Playful. Kept a smile on all of our faces every day. Losing someone you know and close with is devastating,” he said. Police say they arrested 18-year-old Nahquil Lovest, of Pleasantville, in connection with her death.

They say an autopsy found Naimah had been shot in the head. Community leaders urged everyone to look out for each other and to reach out to young people.

“This young lady lost her life. A senseless premature death and we don’t want the grave to be filled with many more. Unfortunately, her fate has already been made,” said a woman to the crowd.

Investigators have not released a motive or said why the teens were in the house. The landlord tells FOX 29 he evicted a tenant for unpaid rent a day before this happened.