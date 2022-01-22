Expand / Collapse search

Vigil held for woman struck, killed on White Horse Pike in Barrington

FOX 29's Dave Kinchen has the latest on the hit-and-run that left a woman dead in Barrington.

BARRINGTON, NJ. - Friends and family gathered Saturday evening to remember a woman who was struck and killed by a car on the White Horse Pike in Barrington, N.J.

The incident happened early Jan. 13 around 5:30 a.m. on the 200 block of the White Horse Pike. 

The woman, identified by family as 49-year-old Deanna Lewis, was initially transported to a local hospital in serious condition and later passed. 

The candlelight vigil began at 6 p.m. Saturday and family members remembered her fondly.

Deanne Lewis loved to dance and she was dedicated to her family. She also had a bubbly personality. 

A crowd of people joined the candlelight vigil for Lewis as the family came to terms with her loss. 

