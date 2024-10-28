Vigil held for mom of 5 shot to death in Millville: 'We love you'

Family members say Bonnie Hitchens was the life of the party, always a good time and with a smile on her face. But more than that, they say she was a mother who loved and cared for five children.

"You never seen Bon-Bon without one of her kids and that's why we thank God that when this tragedy happened that none of them was with her," said Sharon Mosley as she opened up a vigil Monday evening.

The emotional gathering was held to honor 41-year-old Bonnie Hutchens. Family and friends got together in Bridgeton for a balloon release in her memory.

"We love you," screamed the crowd as they let go of blue balloons.

Blue was her favorite color. Her children wore shirts bearing a picture of each of them individually with their mom.

"Me and my mom on my birthday. She wanted to take this picture and I took it with her," said 15-year-old Izeria Thomas pointing to her tee-shirt. She remembers her mom as caring and a provider.

"Being there for us all the time and when we didn't have nothing," she said.

Dozens who gathered lit candles symbolizing the light they Bonnie was to all who knew her.

"Always a pleasure to have around. She always make you laugh; she always was the spotlight of everything and we are going to miss her," said her sister Shakeya Hitchens.

"I just love her and I was always there for her. Any time she called big brother I was coming no matter what it was. To fix something, borrow a couple of dollars or need a ride," said her brother James Hitchens.

The most common memory though, was her love for her children.

Family provides photo of Bonnie Hitchens with her five children.

"She would make something out of nothing just to make them happy. Whatever she had to do she would do it to put a smile on their face," said her brother James.

Investigators say around 10:30 Saturday morning, Bonnie was shot while in the passenger seat of a car with a 32-year-old man in the driver’s seat who was also shot.

The male victim is in stable condition.

It happened in the parking lot of a convenience store on East Green Street in Millville.

On Sunday, a 34-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were arrested and charged.

"She didn't deserve that. So God we ask you that you touch everybody here," said her cousin Sharon Mosley, who prayed during the vigil.

Mosley says Bonnie’s vibrant personality will live on.

"She had this distinguished voice and you would hear her across the road. She always was a loving person. She gave a lot of love," said Mosley.

Millville Police and the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.

They have not released a motive in the shootings.