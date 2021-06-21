Expand / Collapse search

Vikings draft pick, former HD Woodson star among 4 injured in DC shooting

Updated 2 hours ago
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC
H.D. Woodson lineman Jaylen Twyman (55) turns to get the crowd fired up at the end of their victory over Ballou in the 45th annual Turkey Bowl on November 27, 2014 in Washington, DC. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A former H.D. Woodson high school star and sixth-round draft pick by the Minnesota Vikings was among four people injured in a shooting in Northeast D.C. Monday evening.

Defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was the player injured in the quadruple shooting, which was reported in the 300 block of 50th Street around 5:09 p.m. Monday. 

Upon arrival, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and took the victims to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Police reported that the victims were "conscious and breathing" when they responded to the scene. 

Two additional adult men were treated at local hospitals for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. 

The Vikings released a statement about the incident Monday evening, saying: 

"Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was one of several victims wounded during a shooting in Washington, DC, today. We have been in direct contact with Jaylen and his family, and we are extremely thankful Jaylen is expected to make a full recovery. At this time we will defer any further comment to the proper authorities."

Police have released a photo of a vehicle they believe is linked to the incident.

If you recognize the vehicle, or can help them in the investigation, call  (202) 727-9099.

50TH-ST-NE-TRIPLE-SHOOTING-1.png

