Police: 2 men shot, 1 extremely critically just 10 minutes apart in separate Philadelphia shootings

Two men were struck by gunfire in the span of just 10 minutes, leaving one fighting for his life.

Police say a "John Doe" in his 30s was shot multiple times on the 2500 block of South Felton Street around 3:!5 a.m.

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where he is said to be in extremely critical condition.

A weapon was also recovered from the victim, according to police.

About 10 minutes later, another shooting was reported on the 2200 block of North Chadwick Street.

Police say a 29-year-old suffered three gunshot wounds, one in the abdomen and two in the arm. He is in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.