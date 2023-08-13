Vineland congregation gathers to worship, despite devastating loss of church building in massive fire

When a beloved Vineland church went up in flames Tuesday, members of the congregation were devastated. But, they were determined to not miss one week of worship and the city stepped up to help out.

This is no ordinary Sunday for members of Deliverance New Covenant Church. They are grieving the loss of their church that went up in flames just three weeks shy of its 35th anniversary. But, instead of praying alone, they’re able to all come together at an unlikely location – City Hall – thanks to the mayor who opened the doors with open arms.

"It’s part of the charm and the beauty of the city, as we have so many different faiths here. People are really invested here," Vineland mayor, Anthony Fanucci stated. "This is what we’re supposed to do. We are truly our brothers and sisters’ keepers, and this is an example of that."

"It’s not just about going to heaven, it’s about bringing heaven and learning to how to live here, with each other," Founder of Deliverance New Covenant Church, Charles Hawkins, said.

And, that gesture of kindness and generosity meant so much to so many who say they are a family.

"I don’t wanna be missing out or MIA with my family, so whenever my family is celebrating, or praising the Lord, even though I know I could do it in the personal space of my hoe, I’d rather and there is nothing like having two or more coming in agreement and standing next to you," church member Sasha Prince said.

Pastor Betty Hawkins focused on good rising from ashes in her sermon.

"You know ashes are something that are just burning and there’s nothing. But, out of it shall come something beautiful. There shall come transformation out it, there shall come strength, hope," Pastor Hawkins remarked.

And, she cannot stress enough how grateful everyone is for the city opening their doors and their hearts. "We are so appreciative for this awesome mayor that will open up this building to help us so that we can continue on with what we’ve been doing for years."

They say they are overwhelmed by not just the mayor’s help and the folks at City Hall, but so many people in Vineland and the surrounding area, from firefighters to police to clergy members. They know they’ll need all the help they can get to make it through the tough times ahead.