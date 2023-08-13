Gunshots fired as large fight breaks out at popular Camden County water park; 1 in custody, officials say

article

Chaos in Camden County at a popular water park Saturday evening as a large police presence was dispatched to break up the mayhem.

Gunshots were fired and a large fight broke out at Clementon Park and Splash World Saturday, just before 8 p.m., according to officials with Clementon police.

Several different law enforcement agencies were called to assist as a large fight occurred in the parking lot, while a person fired a weapon, during the brawl.

Police gained control of the situation as they broke up the fight. Officials say 24-year-old Philadelphia resident, Quahee Eaton-Kennedy, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree possession of a weapon.

Officials ask anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Clementon police at 856-783-2271.