Violent stabbing in Center City leaves victim fighting for his life, officials say

A stabbing on a Center City street has left one man in critical condition.

The 47-year-old victim was stabbed by someone he knew on the 1200 block of Vine Street early Saturday morning, just before 1 a.m., according to authorities.

Medics rushed the man to Jefferson Hospital where he is in critical condition with a stab wound to his arm.

Philadelphia police have launched an investigation. They haven’t made any arrests.

Another stabbing occurred Saturday morning, a little after 7 a.m. on the 3600 block of Chester Street, in West Philly, officials said.

Someone stabbed that victim, a 44-year-old man, in his hand.

Medics took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is listed as stable.

Police are investigating the incident, though no arrests have been made.

