Violent stabbing in Center City leaves victim fighting for his life, officials say
CENTER CITY - A stabbing on a Center City street has left one man in critical condition.
The 47-year-old victim was stabbed by someone he knew on the 1200 block of Vine Street early Saturday morning, just before 1 a.m., according to authorities.
Medics rushed the man to Jefferson Hospital where he is in critical condition with a stab wound to his arm.
Philadelphia police have launched an investigation. They haven’t made any arrests.
Another stabbing occurred Saturday morning, a little after 7 a.m. on the 3600 block of Chester Street, in West Philly, officials said.
Someone stabbed that victim, a 44-year-old man, in his hand.
Medics took him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is listed as stable.
Police are investigating the incident, though no arrests have been made.
