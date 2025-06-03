Visitor on horse helps police catch hit-and-run suspect in small NJ town

article

The Brief A man on a horse helped solve a hit-and-run investigation in New Jersey. He was just visiting the town when he witnessed the crash. The Good Samaritan rode on his horse to get the suspect's license plate.



His horse may not be white, and he may not be a knight, but this Good Samaritan still galloped in to save the day.

What we know:

A woman called the police after she heard a loud crash outside her Riverside home and saw a vehicle fleeing the scene, leaving her parked car with damage.

That's when a man named PJ appeared atop his horse, saying that he witnessed the crash.

He and his horse sidekick "Shiny" went after the vehicle to get a partial license plate number.

Police used that information to identify the suspect, and took 22-year-old Italo Lalvay Guaillasaca into custody a short time later.

Guaillasaca was charged with Careless Driving, Driving without a License, Failure to Report an Accident and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.

What they're saying:

PJ told police that he was just visiting Riverside to show his horse to his friends when he saw the hit-and-run happen.

"We want to thank the witnesses in this case for being observant, coming forward, and making the calls to our officers," Riverside police said. "We’d especially like to thank PJ and his sidekick 'Shiny' for their efforts to get us the information that ultimately solved the case."

The Source: Information from this article was provided by RIverside police.



