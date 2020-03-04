Vulnerable to coronavirus, senior living centers step up measures to keep the disease at bay

New Jersey has a presumptive positive case of COVID-19. It won’t officially be confirmed until the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) performs its testing.

But, this comes on a day when the virus is spreading further through the country.

Maintenance staff at the Spring Hills Assisted Living Center in Cherry Hill work overtime these days. Their job: keeping coronavirus out.

“All the rooms get disinfected once a week. All the common areas are being disinfected multiple times a day,” states Sanjay Kansupada.

The facility has 125 residents with an average age of 85. Many with compromised immune systems and that translates into a deep concern about the virus.

“Our biggest fear is that someone will get sick. With the coronavirus or anything else right now being influenced by a flu would knock anyone down, at this point,” Kansupada added.

They’re following the leads of the CDC, including adding hand sanitizing stations and asking family members to stay away of the’re sick.

“I’m not going to spend sleepless nights thinking about it, but when you are with a whole group people like this, you are more apt to catch something,” resident Sheila Salvage stated.

The problem is information keeps changing. Some guests who visit are even wondering if they should even visit loved ones.

“My ex-husband is in here. And, I come visit him often and nobody knows what knows what to do. Including you know who?” Temi Marx said.

The potential is there and so is the fear. But, some might want to take advice from someone who has been around the block a few times.

“You can’t worry about everything. Otherwise, it can take you to the looney house!” Sheila exclaimed.

