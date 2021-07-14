Wanted man blocked SEPTA bus with car, slapped bus driver in Bensalem, police say

article

Authorities in Bensalem are searching for a man who allegedly used his car to block a SEPTA bus, then slapped the bus and slapped the bus driver in the face.

According to the Bensalem Police Department, the assault happened on June 28 near the intersections of Route 1 South and Bristol Road just before 9:30 p.m.

Police say for unknown reasons, the wanted man drove a silver Toyota hatchback around a SEPTA bus and parked in front of it. The man then got out of the car and began screaming at the bus driver.

Police say the suspect punched a glass window on the bus and reached inside and slapped the bus driver in the face. He then returned to his vehicle and continued driving west on Bristol Road.

SEPTA security camera stills released by police show the suspect wearing glasses, a red shirt, and light-colored pants at the time of the alleged assault.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact the Bensalem Police Department at 215-633-3719.

