Warminster man found guilty of shooting and killing girlfriend after break-up

The Brief Michael Dutkiewicz was found guilty of fatally shooting 25-year-old Alyssa Wiest after she broke up with him in May. Prosecutors claimed Dutkiewicz searched how to load/shoot a revolver moments before the shooting and used Wiest personal revolver. Dutkiewicz's defense did not dispute who committed the crime, but argued that emotions ran high after a night of drinking, noting that Alyssa's blood alcohol level was nearly double the legal limit.



Michael Dutkiewicz, a Warminster man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend after she broke up with him, was found guilty of murder after a three-day trial.

What we know:

The prosecution claimed that 25-year-old Alyssa Wiest broke up with Dutkiewicz about 25 minutes before the murder, following a night out.

The prosecution said Dutkiewicz searched online for how to load/shoot a revolver moments before the shooting and used Wiest's personal revolver. The prosecution also said Dutkiewicz fired multiple shots just before 12:15 a.m. the morning of May 18, with the final one hitting Wiest in the head as she lay on the sidewalk feet from her home in West Conshohocken.

The prosecution called several witnesses, including Wiest's older sister, who testified about Wiest's intention to break up with Dutkiewicz in March. She said her sister felt badly about breaking up before a trip that the Dutkiewicz family had paid for in early May, so she decided to see how the trip went before deciding.

Neighbors also testified, describing the gunshots and Wiest's screams as she ran down the sidewalk. Video played in court showed an interaction between the two several minutes before the shooting, during which Dutkiewicz appears to ask, "Dude, can I get the rest of my things?" and Wiest replies "You’re so dramatic," before they go back inside.

After the crime, Dutkiewicz drove to his family's shore house in Wildwood, where he hid the gun in a toolbox in the garage. A detective testified that during the trip, after a certain point, cameras could no longer detect or read his license plate. Dutkiewicz's mother later called police, leading to his surrender. Detectives were brought back to the Wildwood home by Dutkiewicz’ parents, who showed them where the gun was.

The other side:

Dutkiewicz's defense attorney did not dispute who committed the crime, but questioned the motive. Attorneys argued that the breakup was unexpected, and that emotions ran high after a night of drinking, adding that Alyssa's blood alcohol level was nearly double the legal limit.

The defense called witnesses to testify about Dutkiewicz's character and a woman who saw the couple being affectionate hours before the shooting. The judge denied a request to add a "voluntary manslaughter" charge.

What's New:

Dutkiewicz has been sentenced to life in prison.