Officials: Pennsylvania man says he 'forgot' about loaded gun found in carry-on at the airport

An alleged lapse in memory could end with an even more expensive trip to the airport for one Pennsylvania man.

Officials say a 9mm caliber handgun loaded with nine bullets was found inside his carry-on bag at Harrisburg International Airport on Monday.

TSA reportedly spotted the gun and ammunition in the checkpoint X-ray machine, then alerted police.

The man, who is from Reading, reportedly told TSA officers that he "forgot he had the gun with him."

"If you own a firearm, it is your responsibility to know where it is at all times," said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director.

He now faces up to a $13,900 federal financial civil penalty for reportedly bringing a weapon to an airport checkpoint.