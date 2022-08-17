Officials: Pennsylvania man says he 'forgot' about loaded gun found in carry-on at the airport
HARRISBURG, Pa. - An alleged lapse in memory could end with an even more expensive trip to the airport for one Pennsylvania man.
Officials say a 9mm caliber handgun loaded with nine bullets was found inside his carry-on bag at Harrisburg International Airport on Monday.
TSA reportedly spotted the gun and ammunition in the checkpoint X-ray machine, then alerted police.
The man, who is from Reading, reportedly told TSA officers that he "forgot he had the gun with him."
"If you own a firearm, it is your responsibility to know where it is at all times," said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director.
He now faces up to a $13,900 federal financial civil penalty for reportedly bringing a weapon to an airport checkpoint.