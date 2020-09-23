Washington Township again postpones move to hybrid learning after reported COVID-19 cases

article

Washington Township High School is postponing hybrid classes until Monday, September 28, school officials announced.

In a letter sent out Wednesday, Superintendent Joseph Bollendorf stated new COVID-19 cases were found, including some high school students and a staff member.

The school nurses and the Gloucester County Department of Health had undertaken a large-scale contact tracing endeavor.

Officials stated the tracing effort would take a while and had no choice but to push back the hybrid start date from Thursday, September 24 to September 28.

