Watch: Gunman opens fire on fleeing car in Fairmount street shooting

Authorities are searching for at least three people involved in a brazen street shooting Friday morning in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood.

The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the shooting that unfolded on the 2300 block of Poplar Street around 8:30 a.m.

A gunman is seen firing at least eight shots toward another car as it drives in reverse and speeds away down an abutting street.

The shooter and another man then enter a waiting dark-colored Dodge Ram pickup truck and drive away.

Police say no injuries were reported in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the suspects or vehicles involved in the shooting should contact the Philadelphia Police Department.