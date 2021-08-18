WATCH: Man accused of stealing $10k in glasses from Center City Pearl Vision

Investigators in Philadelphia are searching for a man accused of stealing over $10,000 in eyeglass frames and sunglasses from a Center City Pearl Vision store.

The Philadelphia Police Department said the robbery happened last Friday morning at the Pearl Vision on the 1500 block of Walnut Street.

Police released surveillance video from inside the store showing a suspect dressed in a white tank top and blue jeans loading glasses into a bag.

The wanted man allegedly stole 40 various styles of glasses valued at over $10k, according to the department.

The suspect, who is estimated to be in his 40s and around 6-feet tall, left the building in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093.

