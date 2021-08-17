17-year-old twins shot in North Philadelphia

article

Two 17-year-old twin brothers are making recoveries Tuesday morning after they were both shot.

The incident happened at approximately 11:36 p.m. at Edgley and North 24th Streets.

MORE HEADLINES:

Both brothers were shot in the legs and both are listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter