17-year-old twins shot in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Two 17-year-old twin brothers are making recoveries Tuesday morning after they were both shot.
The incident happened at approximately 11:36 p.m. at Edgley and North 24th Streets.
Both brothers were shot in the legs and both are listed in stable condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
