Watch: Suspect armed with rock burglarizes 3 businesses in a row in Philly neighborhood

A man is wanted by Philadelphia police after he was caught on camera breaking into three businesses in one morning.

TD Bank, Little Caesar’s Pizza and Burger King on Lehigh Avenue in Fairhill were burglarized by the same suspect in the early morning hours of June 25.

Video captured the man breaking in to each business by throwing a rock and smashing in the glass doors.

MORE HEADLINES:

He is then seen rummaging through drawers and cash registers before fleeing through the same entry doors.

Police say there was no cash left in any of the cash registers. However, total damage to all three businesses is said to be more than $6,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.