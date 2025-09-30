Hybrid learning at New Jersey middle school could last a month after water main break

The Brief A water main break forced students at Winslow Township Middle School to learn hybrid for at least 30 days. School officials have not said what caused the pipe to burst, and have not said the extent of the damage. Groups of students will alternate in-person and virtual learning days.



A Camden County middle school is anticipating a month of hybrid learning after a water main break flooded the school building just weeks into the academic year.

What we know:

Students at Winslow Township Middle School will learn virtually on Thursday as the school building continues to clean up from a devastating water main break.

School officials have not said what caused the pipe to burst last week, what the extent of the damage is, or how long they believe it will take to clean up the mess.

Fans and dehumidifiers were on full blast inside the affected parts of the empty school building on Tuesday.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn said there are large parts of the school building that were not impacted by the water main break.

What they're saying:

Winslow Township School District Superintendent Mark Pease said they "anticipate" having a modified schedule for at least 30 days.

"This will be an adjustment for all of us, but I am confident that with everyone's support we can overcome this challenge," Pease said.

The hybrid learning schedule will alternate groups of students each day. Students will be informed which group they are in.