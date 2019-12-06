Wawa, 2SP Brewing Company bring back Winter Reserve Coffee Stout during brew tour

Wawa is brewing up something special for the holiday season. They brought back the Winter Reserve Coffee Stout and debuted two new brews.

Wawa in partnership with 2SP Brewing Company hosted a brew tour launch event Friday night, which included samples and giveaways. Crowds lined up to get their hands on some brews.

Aston-based brewery 2SP Brewing Company says this is Declo's company dream collaboration.



"Delco is a religion so it's not like we are talking to God or anything, but I mean we are with the holy spirit of Delco. So beer and Wawa I mean that is Delaware County," Mike Contreras with 2SP Brewing Company said.

The beer will be available at the Chadds Ford and Middletown Township locations.

