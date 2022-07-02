Wawa Welcomes America: Concert and fireworks canceled Saturday night for 'inclement weather'

The show will not go on Saturday night! Wawa Welcomes America has canceled their concert and fireworks display as storms are expected to make their way to the Philadelphia area.

The Pershing's Own concert was set to feature the United States Army Band, followed by fireworks at the Delaware River Waterfront.

However, scattered storms with the threat of thunder and heavy wind gusts has forced both events to be shut down, according to a Facebook post by Wawa Welcomes America.

Don't worry the celebration aren't over yet! More Fourth of July events are still expected to take place Sunday and Monday, including the Party on the Parkway and free concert headlined by Jason Derulo and Ava Max.

RELATED: Several street closures planned for Welcome America's July 4th weekend events

Wawa's Welcome America Firework Spectacular is also still set to go off around 9:30 p.m. Monday.