'We are the power': Philadelphia Starbucks workers go on strike to unionize

Employees at a Philadelphia Starbucks went on strike Friday in an effort to unionize amid alleged pushback from the coffee giant.

Picketers marched outside the Starbucks at 12th and Market streets in the blistering heat to make their demands known. Kat Pfligler, a Starbucks employee, said she and her co-workers want their manager fired because of ‘retaliation’ since they filed for a union.

The Center City Starbucks is one of four locations across Philadelphia that voted to unionize. Similar efforts have ramped up nationally for retailers like Starbucks and Apple, and both companies have pushed back against the efforts.

MORE HEADLINES

Amalia Jade Inkeles, a Shift Supervisor at a Philadelphia Starbucks pushing for unionization, said his store hasn't received backlash from management about their decision to file for a union. At the same time, Inkeles said he and his co-workers haven't received correspondence from Starbucks higher-ups.

"We count ourselves lucky that we have yet to receive that much retaliation, on the flip side, we haven’t received much of anything there’s been no indication from Starbucks that they’re ready or willing to negotiate with us," Inkeles told FOX 29.

Meanwhile, employees like Pfligler claim Starbucks corporate leaders have withheld promises about benefits because of their decision to unionize. She says these benefits include abortion care, gender-affirming care and a new $15 minimum wage for starting baristas.

Starbucks workers went on strike Friday amid a push to unionize.

"If you want to organize don’t be scared you have the power we are the power," Pfligler said. "It’s in our camaraderie and our labor, and you have to take hold of it before they put you against each other."

In a statement, Starbucks said in-part "we always do our best to listen to the concerns of all our partners."

"We respect our partners’ right to engage in any legally protected activity or protest without retaliation. We are grateful for each partner who continues to work, work and we always do our best to listen to the concerns of all our partners."