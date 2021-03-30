Weather Authority: Chilly start before warm up begins Tuesday

It's a cold start to the morning as Tuesday slowly begins a warm up for what will ultimately be a sunny and pleasant day.

The high will top out in the high 60s and it will remain dry today.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

Wednesday will bounce back into the low-to-mid 60s with plenty of sunshine. There will be a chance of rain.

A cold front will sweep in on Thursday with temperatures struggling to reach 50 degrees.

___

Advertisement

TUESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 66, Low: 37

WEDNESDAY: Chance of rain. High: 65, Low: 50

THURSDAY: Turning chilly. High: 48, Low: 41

____

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter