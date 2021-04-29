Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from FRI 2:00 PM EDT until SAT 4:00 AM EDT, Berks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Warren County, Coastal Ocean County, Hunterdon County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County
High Wind Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM EDT until SAT 5:00 AM EDT, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County

Weather Authority: Gusty winds expected Friday with cooler temps

By and
Published 
Updated 57 mins ago
FOX 29 Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast (Friday update)

FOX 29's Kathy Orr has the forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - Rain moves out of the region Thursday night but the main threat is Friday with high winds expected. 

The high temperature for Thursday made it to 80 degrees ahead of a cool down Friday. Temperatures will stay around the mid-60s in the Delaware Valley.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind watch starting Friday at noon until Saturday at 5 a.m.

By Friday afternoon, we will see winds 20 to 30 MPH sustained and gusting 50-60 MPH with the potential to cause damage throughout the area.

Temperatures stay in the mid-60s Saturday before climbing into the 80s Sunday.

FRIDAY: Windy, mild. High: 68, Low: 59

SATURDAY: Sunny, seasonal. High: 66, Low: 41

SUNDAY: Warming up, sunny. High: 80, Low: 53

