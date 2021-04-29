Weather Authority: Gusty winds expected Friday with cooler temps

Rain moves out of the region Thursday night but the main threat is Friday with high winds expected.

The high temperature for Thursday made it to 80 degrees ahead of a cool down Friday. Temperatures will stay around the mid-60s in the Delaware Valley.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind watch starting Friday at noon until Saturday at 5 a.m.

By Friday afternoon, we will see winds 20 to 30 MPH sustained and gusting 50-60 MPH with the potential to cause damage throughout the area.

Temperatures stay in the mid-60s Saturday before climbing into the 80s Sunday.

Advertisement

__

FRIDAY: Windy, mild. High: 68, Low: 59

SATURDAY: Sunny, seasonal. High: 66, Low: 41

SUNDAY: Warming up, sunny. High: 80, Low: 53

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter