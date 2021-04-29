Weather Authority: Gusty winds expected Friday with cooler temps
PHILADELPHIA - Rain moves out of the region Thursday night but the main threat is Friday with high winds expected.
The high temperature for Thursday made it to 80 degrees ahead of a cool down Friday. Temperatures will stay around the mid-60s in the Delaware Valley.
The National Weather Service issued a high wind watch starting Friday at noon until Saturday at 5 a.m.
By Friday afternoon, we will see winds 20 to 30 MPH sustained and gusting 50-60 MPH with the potential to cause damage throughout the area.
Temperatures stay in the mid-60s Saturday before climbing into the 80s Sunday.
FRIDAY: Windy, mild. High: 68, Low: 59
SATURDAY: Sunny, seasonal. High: 66, Low: 41
SUNDAY: Warming up, sunny. High: 80, Low: 53
