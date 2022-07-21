Weather Authority: Heatwave continues with more sweltering temperatures, humidity

A heat emergency has been declared in Philadelphia as sweltering heat continues to impact the Delaware Valley and other parts of the country.

Wednesday's temperatures peaked at 96 degrees and the heat will continue for several more days, according to forecasters.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is reminding pet owners to give their pets clean water, take them on short walks and avoid black asphalt to keep them safe in the extreme heat.

A weak cold front is moving toward the area, and it could cause an isolated thunderstorm Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures were already in the 80s by 5 a.m. on Thursday and they are expected to rise to 96 degrees.

LOCAL COOLING CENTERS

Looking ahead, the weekend will be the worst part of the heat wave with temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Steamy heat. High: 96, Low: 79

FRIDAY: Blazing heat. High: 96, Low: 77

SATURDAY: Brutal heat. High: 98, Low: 77

SUNDAY: Record heat. High: 100, Low: 79

MONDAY: Still hot, PM storms. High: 93, Low: 83

TUESDAY: AM showers, not as hot. High: 88, Low: 76

WEDNESDAY: Back to the 90s. High: 92, Low: 74