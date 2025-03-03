Weather Authority: Heavy rain, possible thunderstorms ahead on Wednesday

Forecasters are warning of a mighty midweek storm that could bring heavy downpours and possible thunderstorms to some areas on Wednesday.

The latest models show the storm arriving sometime in the late afternoon and pounding the Philadelphia-area with over an inch of rain.

The messy weather will coincide with a meaningful warm-up that will start on Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s.

What we know:

A brisk Monday will lead to warmer temperatures in the 50s on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

The warm-up will peak on Wednesday, but clouds will start to thicken as rain moves into the Philadelphia-area from the southwest.

Expect the rain to begin around 4 p.m. and become more aggressive, with heavy downpours in the Philadelphia suburbs through interior parts of New Jersey.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says rainfall totals will be around an inch in most parts of our area, while the Poconos could see an additional inch from the pounding rain.

Thursday will be dry, but blustery wind gusts will make temperatures in the 50s feel colder.

Conditions will level off on Friday as sunshine returns and temperatures hover in the 50s.

What you can do:

