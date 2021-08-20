Weather Authority: Rainy weekend ahead with scattered showers, thunderstorms

A rainy Friday will set the tone for a gloomy weekend across the Delaware Valley with scattered showers forecasted through Sunday and slightly cooler temperatures.

Light rain and isolated downpours will continue throughout the day on Friday with rumbles of thunder possible. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch until 2 p.m. for two of three counties in Delaware.

Temperatures on Friday will sit around 80 degrees across the Delaware Valley with the Philadelphia area slated to hit a high of 82 degrees. Conditions along the New Jersey coast will skew slightly cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

Off-and-on showers will continue over the weekend and into Monday with mild temperatures.

As sunshine returns to the region on Tuesday so too will scorching hot temperatures, according to FOX 29's Scott Williams. Forecasters expect the sixth heat wave of the summer to bring consecutive days of 90-degree temperatures with sun and clouds.

FRIDAY: Humid, storms. High: 82, Low: 75

SATURDAY: Scattered storms. High: 83, Low: 72

SUNDAY: Scattered storms. High: 85, Low: 72

MONDAY: Scattered storms. High: 88, Low: 73

