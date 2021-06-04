Weather Authority: Soaring temperatures Saturday with plenty of sunshine
PHILADELPHIA - Sunshine will return on Saturday as temperatures soar into the 90s to kick off a forecasted heat wave across the Delaware Valley.
Temperatures will stay in the 90s over the weekend and reach as high as 94 degrees.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
With highs expected to reach the mid-90s again on Monday, the region could see the first heat wave of 2021.
The sunshine sticks around before the chance of a pop-up storm Tuesday.
___
SATURDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 90, Low: 65
SUNDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 94, Low: 68
MONDAY: Stays hot. High: 94, Low: 69
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement