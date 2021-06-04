Weather Authority: Soaring temperatures Saturday with plenty of sunshine

Sunshine will return on Saturday as temperatures soar into the 90s to kick off a forecasted heat wave across the Delaware Valley.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s over the weekend and reach as high as 94 degrees.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

With highs expected to reach the mid-90s again on Monday, the region could see the first heat wave of 2021.

The sunshine sticks around before the chance of a pop-up storm Tuesday.

___

SATURDAY: Sunny, warmer. High: 90, Low: 65

SUNDAY: Sunny, hot. High: 94, Low: 68

MONDAY: Stays hot. High: 94, Low: 69

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter