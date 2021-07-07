Weather Authority: Sweltering Wednesday with chance of pop-up thunderstorms

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s on Wednesday with a heat index that will make conditions feel like the triple digits. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms later in the day could help cool down the sweltering conditions.

Forecasters expect temperatures to hit the 90s in most spots by 10 a.m. with a heat index approaching the mid-90s. By noontime, FOX 29's Sue Serio says most of the Delaware Valley will be approaching a ‘feels like’ temperature of 100 degrees.

Pockets of showers and rumbling thunderstorms will start to pop up in parts of the region between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to the latest models. Areas west of the city and parts of central and southern New Jersey can expect the brunt of the storm.

Conditions will calm down overnight leading to a similar weather day on Thursday with temperatures in the 90s and late-day pop-up storms.

High temperatures will return to the 80s on Friday with some rain from Tropical Storm Elsa. A gorgeous summer weekend is forecasted with sun and clouds and temperatures hovering in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Hot, late-day storms. High: 96

THURSDAY: Hot, scattered storms. High: 90, Low: 75

FRIDAY: Rain from Elsa. High: 86, Low: 71

SATURDAY: Warm, dry. High: 85, Low: 67

