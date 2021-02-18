Weather Authority: Thursday storm brings measurable snowfall totals to parts of region

Philadelphia and surrounding areas could see upwards of six inches of snow on Thursday as another round of winter weather makes its way through the region.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a preemptive Winter Storm Warning for all of southeastern Pennsylvania and abutting areas in New Jersey and Delaware until Friday morning.

Most parts of the Delaware Valley woke up to snowfall on Thursday, prompting slick roads and otherwise treacherous travel on untreated roadways. As the storm intensifies throughout the day with sleet mixing in, conditions could become more unsafe.

HOW MUCH SNOW WILL WE GET?

According to the FOX 29 Weather Authority, most of southeastern Pennsylvania can expect upwards of 6 inches of snow. Abutting parts of New Jersey and Delaware could also see the brunt of the winter storm.

Interior New Jersey and most of Delaware can expect a coating of at least 3 inches. Coastal counties in southern New Jersey and the lower third of Delaware should not receive more than a dusting.

As of Thursday morning parts of the region had already reported up to 7 inches of snow. Areas in Bucks County, Chester County and Montgomery County saw accumulations above 5 inches. Meanwhile, across the river in New Jersey, parts of Mercer County measured in with similar snowfall totals.

TIMING OUT THE STORM

The winter storm is not expected to stop until Friday afternoon when it fully pulls offshore. Between now and then the system is forecasted to bring slightly different conditions to different parts of the region.

For the Philadelphia-area and parts of the I-95 corridor, snow is expected to blend with a wintry mix Thursday afternoon. How far the rain-snow line advances northward will impact how much snow accumulates in these areas. Areas far north and west of the city will stay snowy all afternoon.

The storm is expected to hit a lull during the late afternoon and early evening with an intermittent blend of snow and rain. The second wave of the storm is expected around 10 p.m. with most of the area getting a wintry mix and some snow overnight.

The last bit of the storm will drag across the region during Friday morning and pull offshore sometime in the afternoon.

PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia issued a snow emergency ahead of the impending storm. During the declaration, cars are asked to move from emergency routes and park far from street corners to aid snowplows. More information can be found here.

Philadelphia public and parochial schools both closed buildings on Thursday due to the hazardous weather. Students at both schools will continue their school day virtually.

On Wednesday Philadelphia announced PlowPHL, a new web tool that allows residents to track plowing and salting operations in real-time. More information can be found here here.

WARMER DAYS AHEAD

Temperatures will remain cold over the weekend, but plenty of sunshine is expected on both Saturday and Sunday. A warming trend will begin on Monday as temperatures are expected to exceed 40 degrees with rain. By Wednesday we could see temperatures in the 50s.

THURSDAY: Snow to mix. High: 31

FRIDAY: Morning mix. High: 36, Low: 20

SATURDAY: Sunny, brisk. High: 33, Low: 25

SUNDAY: Dry, cold. High: 36, Low: 19

