Weather forces student-only indoor graduation for Upper Darby High School

In a year unlike any other, a celebration like none other took place in the parking lot of Upper Darby High School.

The graduation ceremony for Upper Darby High School seniors underwent some last minute changes as the school announced on social media late Thursday night that rain would force the ceremony inside and also limit it to students only.

Upsetting many like boyfriend Henry Damas who couldn’t see his girlfriend walk in-person.

"I’m pretty sure a lot of parents didn’t care if it was raining, it’s their kids. It’s a once in a lifetime event for them to see their kid graduate and stuff. I’m pretty sure they wouldn’t care."

Instead, loved ones made the best of it sitting inside cars watching their son or daughter walk across stage virtually, like so many pandemic events.

"That was really sad (we couldn’t attend) but we did get to see him on their website! That’s all we want to do is see him walk that aisle and get his diploma," one parent explained.

While it was a student only celebration inside, outside it was pure elation for grads. So despite a last minute change in a year full of them for students, these grads, after going through so much, finally celebrated with all their might.

