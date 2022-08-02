Wells Fargo Center hiring for more than 400 part-time positions at Tuesday job fair

article

Are you on the job hunt? A massive hiring event is kicking off at a very familiar Philadelphia arena on Tuesday.

Wells Fargo Center is hosting a job fair Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. inside the arena at 3601 South Broad Street.

More than 400 part-time positions are available in several departments, including operations, building services, security, guest services, food and beverages and more.

Wells Fargo Center says the positions will offer "competitive" hourly wages from event staffing and regular day and night shifts.

In addition to Flyers and 76ers games, the arena is home to concerts and shows. The upcoming lineup includes Lizzo, Twenty-One Pilots, Kevin Hart and Bruce Springsteen.

Attendees are encouraged to apply ahead of time at comcastspectacor.com/careers and bring printed resumes to share with Comcast Spectacor and Aramark managers at the event.