Wendy's in Bucks, Montgomery and Chester counties fined for child labor violations

A Wendy's franchise owner in Pennsylvania could be forced to pay up to $300,000 for allegedly violating the state's Child Labor Act more than 750 times.

GCWen Management currently operates 21 Wendy's locations across Bucks, Montgomery and Chester counties.

A tip about children suffering minor injuries at various locations sparked an investigation by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor.

The investigation found that the company committed 766 violations in 2023, including not giving mandatory breaks to child employees:

432 violations of failure to provide breaks, involving 81 children

18 violations of not securing a work permit, involving 18 children

98 violations of failure to announce employment or employment change to a school district, involving 98 children

10 violations of no parent authorization, involving 10 children

208 violations of excessive hours worked, involving 34 children

The violations were committed in every GCWen Management-operated Wendy's location, according to the department.