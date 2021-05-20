'We're devastated': Ride of Silence participants remember cyclists killed

A special bike ride Wednesday night in memory of victims of bike accidents. Those who took part want to see some changes.

Julian Angelucci killed while riding his bike near 10th and Shunk Streets in South Philadelphia. He was 10-years-old.

Jamal Morris, a Drexel grad and engineer. He was killed on 45th and Market Streets while biking.

Emily Fredricks, a Philadelphia pastry chef who was riding to work and was killed by a sanitation truck.

"We’re devastated. A missing piece," Emily’s parents said.

Families torn apart by the loss of their loved ones gathered to ride in their memory and advocate for change.

"You just need to put yourself in our shoes and you would want the change immediately," Emily’s dad added.

And, what does that change look like? Advocates say motorists slowing down gives cyclists a better chance of survival.

"If a crash does occur, God forbid, we, the person involved, has a better chance of staying alive," Policy Director Bicycle Coalition Randy Lobasso said.

"We need to see better infrastructure. Right now, it’s illegal in Pennsylvania to have a protected bike lane," Sidney Ozer stated.

Ozer has been a cyclist his whole life. He lost his 17-year-old son Samuel in 2020.

"He had just graduated high school, from AIM Academy. He had a dream summer job working with Trek Bicycles as a bike mechanic. He was riding home from Trek on Father’s Day when he was struck and killed by an automobile on Henry Avenue," Ozer explained.

Since their loss of Samuel, the Ozers ride for him every day and advocate for protected lanes and more speed cameras.

"Every day we ride, we think of the amazing things that Samuel did and accomplished," Ozer added.

___

RELATED:

Police: Bicyclist, 17, fatally struck by vehicle in Roxborough

Bicyclist dies after being struck by car near Philadelphia Art Museum, police say

Cyclist recovering from hit-and-run in South Philadelphia caught on camera

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter