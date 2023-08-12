West Philadelphia double shooting leaves 18-year-old victim with critical injuries, police say

article

Two young men were shot on the street in West Philadelphia, leaving one in critical condition.

The shooting happened on the 200 block of South 60th Street Saturday, around 2:15 p.m., according to officials.

An 18-year-old suffered critical injuries when he was shot three times in his legs. A 19-year-old man was shot in the shoulder.

Police took the 18-year-old while medics took the 19-year-old to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.

An investigation is ongoing, though no weapons have been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.