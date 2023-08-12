No injuries reported after barricade situation in Nicetown ends with no arrests

article

A barricade situation was declared late Friday night in Nicetown after a man was reportedly firing shots onto the street from inside a residence.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Bonitz Street, in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section, Friday night, about 11 p.m., because of a 911 call made regarding a man firing a gun.

Officers saw the man inside the second floor of a residence and declared a barricade situation.

SWAT was called and they cleared the residence without incident.

Police say an investigation is underway and note no weapons were found and no arrests made. No injuries were incurred by officers.

