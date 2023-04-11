West Reading explosion: Demolition to begin after chocolate factory blast kills 7 people

article

A devastating explosion claimed the lives of seven innocent people after it leveled a historic chocolate factory, leaving a West Reading community to pick up the pieces in so many ways.

Seven people were killed, and several others wounded in the powerful blast at the R.M Palmer Co. plant last month in West Reading, Pennsylvania, which is about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.

One survivor was pulled from the rubble hours after the explosion rattled windows and shook houses.

Rescue workers searched for days in the hopes of pulling more survivors to safety, but their heroic efforts came to a tragic end for several families.

RELATED COVERAGE: West Reading explosion: 7 confirmed dead, all accounted for after blast rocks chocolate factory

Now, as a community tries to rebuild emotionally, the town is doing the same physically.

West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag announced that a demolition project will begin Wednesday at the site of the deadly blast, where debris and parts of the factory still remain.

The demolition will remove the north-facing wall from Building 1, which officials say is in danger of collapse.

RELATED COVERAGE: West Reading community joins together to support families, first responders following devastating explosion

A crane was delivered to the site Tuesday, which temporarily closed Penn Avenue. It is unclear if any streets will be closed Wednesday for the demolition.

"We understand that this project may cause some disruptions to your daily life, particularly in terms of potential dust and debris," an alert to residents stated.

Officials say the wall's removal will "allow for increased safety" as investigators continue to try and determine the cause and origin of the explosion.